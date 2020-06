TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana police are trying to convince a suspect to turn himself in after the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The scene is happening at an apartment complex on Richmond Road.

According to the TPD, the suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Negotiators are trying to convince the suspect to give up. However, he has not responded.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.