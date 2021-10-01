Lindale ISD police threaten arrest for students participating in TikTok 'challenge' involving inappropriate physical contact with teachers

The trend could land students in jail.

LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale ISD Police Department is warning parents of a TikTok trend that could land students in jail.

According to the LPD, the social media challenge for the month of October involves students making inappropriate physical contact with staff members.

"Please understand, if any student participates in this ridiculous act, they will be arrested on sight and charged with assault on a public servant," the LISDPD said in a statement.

Texas PC 22.01 states:

A person commits an offense if the person:

Intentionally or knowingly causes physical contact with another person when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative.

An offense under this subsection if committed against a public servant is a third-degree felony.