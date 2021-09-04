POLICE: Two victims in the hospital after Lufkin apartment shooting

Currently, police have no information on the suspect other than the man was wearing a mask.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Green Meadow Apartments on Lotus Lane.

Officers were called to the complex at 6:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fire at a white Dodge Challenger in the parking lot.

Currently, police have no information on the suspect other than the man was wearing a mask.

The Challenger and masked suspect were gone when officers arrived at the scene.

Two shooting victims were later reported as checking into a local hospital for treatment. They were the occupants of the Challenger and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.