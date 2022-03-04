Police: Tyler duo kidnapped, sex trafficked 2 girls in Louisiana

In some of the texts, the girl told her boyfriend that she was going to Shreveport and she needed help getting out of the house she was at, the affidavit said.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man and woman were arrested recently on accusations of kidnapping two girls and sex trafficking them in Louisiana, according to police documents.

Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, and Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, were both arrested on Feb. 26 on two counts of kidnapping and remain in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000 each.

According to an arrest affidavit, a mother contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 saying that she had not seen her daughter or the friend she was with since Feb. 13 and she believed the girl was being sex trafficked.

The two girls left in a red four-door vehicle that was driven by Wallace. The mother said she was texting her daughter, but the messages stopped on Feb. 15. One of the girls’ boyfriend was also receiving texts from the girl. These messages were asking for help, such as “"If anything happens please no I love,” the affidavit stated.

The girl’s boyfriend said he received multiple text messages via Facebook and he received a cell phone location from Clifton and drove to the area. Once in the area, he called the Tyler Police Department.

In some of the texts, the girl told her boyfriend that she was going to Shreveport and she needed help getting out of the house she was at. A police officer said in the document that Fletcher in a video told the girl’s boyfriend the girl was hers now, according to the affidavit.

The document also states when leaving the residence, Wallace grabbed one of the girls’ shirts and pulled her out of the house through a side door. Both girls were put into the vehicle against their will. In an interview with police, a girl said they drove to a Shreveport hotel and the two girls were sex trafficked by Fletcher, Wallace and an unknown driver.