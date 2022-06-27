Police: Tyler man killed man, injured another after argument at family gathering

Taylor said several times to police, “I threw my whole life away," the affidavit stated.

TYLER, Texas — Police documents show a Tyler man accused of killing a man and injuring another purchased a gun to confront the deceased victim's father at a family gathering Saturday after an argument earlier in the day. He instead the shot the man's son.

Larry Taylor, 39, of Tyler, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1.15 million bond.

Tyler police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of N. Moore Ave. around 9 p.m. and found two men, Cameron Price, 25, and Jabraylon Franklin, 24, both of Tyler, with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Franklin later died and Price is in critical condition.

According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor came to a celebration for his children's mother's birthday to pick up his kids. However, one of the children didn't want to go with her father.

A family member, who is Franklin's father, intervened and told Taylor that the child could stay. Taylor left with the other child, and between 30 to 45 minutes later, Taylor returned to the residence without a shirt and seemed like he wanted to fight someone, the affidavit read.

Franklin then started walking down the driveway toward Taylor, telling him to leave. Then, Taylor started shooting and Franklin fell to the ground, according to the document.

The homeowner told police that she saw Taylor get out of his car and he also appeared ready to fight before shooting

During a police interview, Taylor said he was celebrating his children's mother's birthday today on Saturday. He went to the cemetery with the family, and his children later went to the house on North Moore Street.

Taylor eventually came back to house to get his kids, but one of them didn't want to leave. Franklin's father told Taylor that the child didn't have to leave if she didn't want to, the affidavit read.

According to the document, Taylor said that Franklin's father "ran up on him" in a threatening manner. He said he swung at Franklin's father, who then swung at Taylor, and people started holding Taylor back.

After that confrontation, Taylor said he went from his girlfriend’s house to meet up with an acquaintance, who he purchased a gun from, the affidavit stated.

Taylor said he went back to the Moore residence to fight Franklin's father, but Franklin "decided to take his place." When Franklin approached him, Taylor said he shot him six or seven times and he was aiming for Franklin, the document read.

When asked if he was aware that Price was shot, Taylor said that his "guy" and he became emotional, police said. He seemed unaware that he had shot Price.