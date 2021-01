Willie Jermaine Britton, 39, was arrested on a continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 on Jan. 15.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man remains in the Smith County Jail accused of sexual abuse of an underaged female over about five years.

Willie Jermaine Britton, 39, was arrested on a continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 on Jan. 15 and he has a $250,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the girl told police late last year the abuse occurred when she was under the age of 14 at a home she was visiting.