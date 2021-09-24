POLICE: Tyler man was intoxicated when he caused crash that killed woman

Christopher Hardy Jr. was booked into the Smith County Jail on $300,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash that killed a woman early Friday morning.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Plantation Dr. and Spring Branch Dr. on report of a fatal crash.

The TPD says an investigation into the crash determined that car driven by Christopher Hardy Jr., 27, was traveling on Planation Dr. when he struck a parked vehicle at the intersection.

A passenger in the car, identified as Tamyra Campbell, 20, also of Tyler, was killed in the crash.

Hardy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The TPD says evidence was found that determined Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash.