POLICE: Tyler man was intoxicated when he caused crash that killed woman

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash that killed a woman early Friday morning.
According to the Tyler Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Plantation Dr. and Spring Branch Dr. on report of a fatal crash.
The TPD says an investigation into the crash determined that car driven by Christopher Hardy Jr., 27, was traveling on Planation Dr. when he struck a parked vehicle at the intersection.
A passenger in the car, identified as Tamyra Campbell, 20, also of Tyler, was killed in the crash.
Hardy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The TPD says evidence was found that determined Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Hardy was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail for intoxication manslaughter. His bond was set at $300,000.