Police: Tyler man who killed his brother 'heard voices' in his head saying shoot him

Morgan told his father that he shot Jaraine Tyrone Johnson because he was "hearing voices" telling him to shoot his brother, the affidavit stated.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of killing his older brother told his father that he was "hearing voices" that made him shoot his brother Saturday morning.

Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan, 31, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his brother Jaraine Tyrone Johnson, 38, at Johnson's home in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson's fiancé said Morgan came to Johnson's house asking for help to get his truck. She said that Johnson said, "If I'm not back in 10 minutes, Jody shot me." Jody is nickname for Johnson.

Johnson and Morgan left the home in a truck and they returned to the house in about 10 minutes or less. The fiancé said she was worried about what was going on while they were gone, the document read.

She heard the pickup truck coming back, but soon after she heard what she believed to be five gunshots coming from the backyard area. She went out the back door to find Johnson bleeding from the mouth and unresponsive. She was scared that Morgan was in the home so she hurried to call 911, the affidavit read.

Police said Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the document, Ring Doorbell video showed Johnson can be heard asking Morgan, "how can you not know where your truck is?" Johnson seemed to be suspicious about what Morgan was telling him and Morgan asked Johnson to take him to his truck.

While at the scene investigating, officers were notified that Morgan's father called police to report his son was at or near the Andrews Center. Morgan told his father that he shot Johnson because he was "hearing voices" telling him to shoot his brother, the affidavit stated.

Morgan's father convinced Morgan to come to the Andrews Center to get help with his mental issues and turn himself into the police. When Morgan pulled into the Andrews Center, officers ultimately convinced Morgan to get out of the vehicle unarmed, the document read.