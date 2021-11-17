Police: Tyler pastor faces additional theft charge, accused of taking over $30,000 from elderly couple

He was arrested Oct. 2 and released Oct. 22. His bonds totaled $320,000, according to Smith County Jail records.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler pastor already charged with credit card abuse against the elderly and theft is now accused of taking over $30,000 from a senior couple by making several account withdrawals, including for his personal expenses, police documents show.

Jerome Rocky Milton, 66, of Tyler, now faces a charge of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 (against an elderly individual) in addition to two counts of credit or debit card abuse against the elderly and one count of property theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

He was arrested Oct. 2 and released Oct. 22. His bonds totaled $320,000, according to Smith County Jail records.

Milton serves as the reverend at Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, and an arrest affidavit states he was caring for an elderly married couple from his church. Milton had the power of attorney and finances for the couple.