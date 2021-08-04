AUTHORITIES: Tyler woman held, assaulted grocery delivery driver inside her home

Christian Blanchard, 43, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury and interference with emergency assistance.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she held a grocery delivery driver inside her home and assaulted her.

Christian Blanchard, 43, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury and interference with emergency assistance on Saturday. She remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $77,500.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Blanchard ordered groceries for delivery to her residence on Woodland Hills Drive in Tyler just before noon. When the delivery driver got to Blanchard's home, Blanchard invited her in, she locked the woman inside and began to assault her.