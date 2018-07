LUFKIN — Officers from the Lufkin Police Department are warning locals about a new scam after a couple lost $9,000 to a man who called them, acting like their grandson.

Police said that the supposed "grandson" told the couple that he was arrested by LPD and needed bail money.

The couple used FedEx to send this man the money in a package to an address in Pennsylvania before they figured out they were scammed.

