Texarkana police warn of street drugs laced with fentanyl after woman dies, man hospitalized

According to police, a 25-year-old woman has died of an overdose and another man who was with her is in the hospital fighting for his life.

“If you have purchased any street level narcotics, DO NOT take them,” a post on the Texarkana Texas Police Facebook page read. “Unfortunately, there's no way to look at it and know if it's the real deal or something that someone has doctored up. If it winds up being some of the same stuff that these two people took, it will likely kill you.”