LONGVIEW — Officers from the Longview Police Department are warning locals about two separate scams in the area.

The first scam involves a white man going around to local restaurants and demanding refunds for food he did not buy.

Officials from the LPD is warning business owners and asking them to please call if a man comes into their business and "causes problems."

Locals are also being warned by police about getting calls from fake IRS agents demanding money from citizens to keep them out of jail.

This has happened several on occasions and police are asking that people not share their personal information.

© 2018 KYTX