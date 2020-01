NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A woman died Tuesday night after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches.

The crash happened on Park Street near Crisp Road at about 9 p.m.

According to the NPD, when officers arrived on the scene, the woman was already dead.

The driver remained on the scene until police arrived.

Police shut down all of Park Street for the rest of the night, however it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.