POLICE: Woman flown to hospital with head injury after 1-vehicle wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m., on Chestnut Drive, at the intersection of Whitehouse Drive.

Police say it appears a man driving an SUV fell asleep and veered off the road. The vehicle then struck a traffic cabinet and traffic light pole.

The man’s female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a head injury on impact, police say. She was flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver did not report any serious injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

The traffic light at the intersection is not working at the moment. TxDOT has placed temporary traffic fixtures at the intersection until the light can be repaired. Please use caution when traveling in the area.