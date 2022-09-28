Police: Woman found beaten, lying unconscious in Tyler critically injured

TYLER, Texas — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning.
Police said the woman was found near the intersection of N. Fannin Ave and E. Valentine Street around 9 a.m. She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head.
She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.