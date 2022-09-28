Police: Woman found beaten, lying unconscious in Tyler critically injured

She was lying on the ground unconscious and appeared to have been assaulted. She also had trauma to her head, police said.

TYLER, Texas — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was assaulted and found lying on the ground unconscious in Tyler Tuesday morning.

She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.