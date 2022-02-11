Police: Woman killed after pointing gun directly at Van Zandt County deputy

Deputies asked her numerous times to drop the weapon, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A 38-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night after police say she shot toward Van Zandt County deputies and pointed her gun directly at an officer.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance and they found the woman with a gun in the rural Mabank area around 10 p.m.

Deputies asked her numerous times to drop the weapon. She shot the gun in the direction of the deputies and was within about 20 feet when she pointed the weapon directly at a deputy, Hendrix said.

Hendrix said the deputy shot the woman and she died at the scene.