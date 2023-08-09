POLICE: Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after attempting to attack, shave her head in Texarkana

Officials noted that once Webb is released from the hospital he will be arrested on felony warrants for stalking and aggravated assault in addition other charges.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A woman acted in self-defense after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend outside of her apartment complex around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Texarkana.

According to police reports, the man, identified as Brandon Webb, was standing in the parking lot waiting for the woman to come out of her apartment.

Attempting to get in her car, Webb proceeded to attack her while she was in the drivers seat after making a comment about the way she was dressed.

Webb attempted to shave her head with a pair of electric clippers that gave the woman several cuts to her forehead and neck.

In an effort to defend herself, the woman grabbed her pistol from her console and fired one shot in Webb's direction.

The woman then called 911 after Webb ran away.

Webb was found within minutes by Texarkana Texas Firefighters after hiding in an enclosed patio behind a nearby apartment.

He was shot in the torso and was later transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery to remove the bullet.

The investigation determined that Webb was the aggressor in the incident. No charges are expected to be filed against the woman since she acted in self-defense.