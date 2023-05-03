Police: Woman who failed to rob grocery store clerk arrested after finishing her shopping at Edgewood store

She continued down the aisles with her boyfriend, who then paid for items at the store. They both left the store and a warrant was issued, police said.

EDGEWOOD, Texas — A woman who police say pulled a knife on a grocery store clerk, failed to rob the worker and then finished shopping with her boyfriend was arrested in Edgewood.

Brandy Ackerman walked into a Brookshire Brothers grocery store on Saturday and pulled a knife out. She demanded that the clerk open the register for the cash, but the worker said the register couldn't be opened, Edgewood Police Department officer Chris Haskins said.

According to Haskins, she continued down the aisles with her boyfriend, who then paid for items at the store. They both left the store and a warrant was issued for Ackerman's arrest.