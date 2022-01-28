Tyler police working major crash at intersection of Broadway, Old Grande

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

TYLER, Texas — Police are working a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection.

According to the Tyler Police Dept., the wreck occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Old Grande Blvd., near Andy's and Bank of America.

Officials say southbound traffic on S. Broadway Ave. has been reduced to one lane and police are directing traffic.

