Tyler, TX — It's something many people are proud of; supporting their political party whether it's Republican, Democrat, Independent, etc.

For one group, it's not a political party on their mind - they have a cause… Education.

That is the purpose behind Texans for Public Education.

The goal; to vote for the people who will help education and support legislature benefiting education issues.

"It doesn't matter what party they really belong to," Paula Jackson is a member of T4PE, "When we have a block vote that is who we are supposed to vote for."

As a member of T4PE you pledge to block vote (for the candidate the organization chooses) and to be non-partisan.

The organization has been around for around five years. Jackson joined in the summer of 2017.

"At that time there was only 5,000 member, and currently we're up to about 27,500+ members and we are gaining strength every day," Jackson said.

Deciding who gets the vote is based on the actions of the politicians themselves.

"We look and see what their track record is," Jackson said, "and it's all data driven you know and it's all researched. So it's not like we are picking and choosing who gets the block vote."

Two of the highest Texas positions will be decided this midterms; Lieutenant Governor and Governor.

"If we go down to the Governor and the Lt. Governor you can see unfriendly and why," Jackson explained.

Unfriendly meaning they vote to pass bills that can hurt education, or are backed by organizations that are deemed "against" public education like Empower Texans.

When looking at the Governors' race, Lupe Valdez is deemed neutral.

"She has not past record with public education, and she's new. We don't know really anything about her," Jackson said, explaining why Valdez still gets the block vote, "a friendly trumps a neutral, and a neutral trumps an unfriendly."

Mike Collier is given the Block vote in the Lieutenant Governor's race.

"He's a CPA. He knows funding. He knows where the funding is in order to support a lot of programs for the state, so education is a big driver, budget driver, but there are other issues too."

Jackson also explained Gov. Abbott's unfriendly rating, "it's all the things that he has done opposing public education."

Even though he did release a school safety plan at the end of the last school year.

"What he wants to do as far as that and making schools safe, that's great, but where's the funding coming from," Jackson asked, "give the schools the funds to do it."

At the end of the day the almost 30,000 educators in the organization have one goal.

"We just need to get people in office that are going to look out for education," Jackson said.

