LIST: East Texas counties under burn ban

POLK COUNTY, Texas — With the lack of rain East Texas has seen recently, some counties have issued burn bans due to the dry conditions.

When areas experience extended periods of hot, dry, windy weather, counties implement bans on outdoor burning as a wildfire prevention tool.

"In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve, the Texas A&M Forest Service says. "When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety."

The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.

Counties with burn bans in effect are as follows: