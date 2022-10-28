Two inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus in Polk County

The inmates were on two prisoner buses from Houston when both buses stopped to repair a tire from one bus on State Hwy 190 E, near FM 1276.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates from Polk County are charged with felony escape after they escaped and were later found while they were being transported to a correctional facility in Louisiana Friday afternoon.

According to officials, two inmates were able to escape during the stop and they fled into a wooded area. One of the inmates grabbed an unsecured firearm from the front of the bus which was later found in the woods.

Officers quickly located the inmates and transported them the Polk County Jail.