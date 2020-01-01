POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of their long-time K-9 officer Nasir.

Nasir was an 11-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the sheriff's office in 2011. Nasir was certified in detecting drugs as well as tracking and helping to capture suspects.

During his career, Nasir made a number of apprehensions and drugs busts.

In the summer of 2019, Nasir was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was retired, but remained with his partner, Detective Jacob Hopper until his death on December 20.