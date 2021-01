If you have any information on Daley's whereabouts, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen girl.

According to officials, Jessie Mae Daley, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the Onalaska area.

She was seen wearing blue jeans, a Harley Davidson hoodie and tennis shoes.