Angelina County & Cities Health District has confirmed the seventh case of COVID-19 in Polk County Friday morning.
If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center at (936) 630-8500.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 8
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 4
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 13
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 8
- Panola County - 4
- Polk County - 7
- Rusk County - 7
- San Augustine County - 3, 1 death
- Shelby County - 8
- Smith County - 53, 1 death
- Titus County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
