Angelina County & Cities Health District has confirmed the seventh case of COVID-19 in Polk County Friday morning. 

If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center at (936) 630-8500.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 1
  • Angelina County - 8
  • Bowie County - 9, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 4
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 13
  • Harrison County - 5, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 3
  • Lamar County - 3
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 8
  • Panola County - 4
  • Polk County - 7
  • Rusk County - 7
  • San Augustine County - 3, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 8
  • Smith County - 53, 1 death
  • Titus County - 1 
  • Upshur County - 3
  • Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
  • Wood County - 1

