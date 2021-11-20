Polk County Sheriff searching for son of murder victim

If you have any information that would assist in this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide and is currently searching for the victim's son in relation to the crime.

Leonard Chatman, 64, of Livingston was found deceased in the front yard of an address in the 14000 block of FM 350 N, in Livingston, TX.

Chatman’s son, Lynnie Chatman, is currently wanted on four unrelated felony warrants and is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, in reference to this investigation.

If you have any information that would assist in this case, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a Detective, at 936-327-6810.