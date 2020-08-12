Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating after body found off of FM 1988 East

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriffs Office at 936-327-6810 or Crime Stoppers at936-327-STOP2727.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to the PCSO, they received a 911 call in reference to a deceased male found in an area off of Farm-to-Market 1988 East between Livingston and Goodrich.

Officials identified the victim as Brodrick Cooper, 19, of Livingston. Justice of the Peace Darrell Longino conducted the inquest and ordered for an autopsy to be performed by the Harris County Medical Examiners Office.

PCSO investigators along with the Texas Rangers responded to the scene.