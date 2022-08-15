Poll from UT Tyler shows Abbott leading against O'Rourke, Texans' thoughts on gun control, abortion

Regarding the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 31% strongly approve and 11% somewhat approve of the decision.

TYLER, Texas — A recently released poll from UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Gov. Greg Abbott leading against challenger Beto O'Rourke along with Texans' thoughts on gun control and the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

According to the poll, Abbott has a 7% lead over O'Rourke as the November General Election comes closer. O'Rourke has a 43% approval rating, which has risen 11% since October 2020, and Abbott has a 49% approval for the month of August.

Sixty-five percent of voters are concerned about the possibility of gun violence in their community, and 63% don't think elected officials are doing enough to prevent mass shootings (a 4% increase since a year ago).

According to polls, 75% support increasing the minimum age from 18 to 21 for a person to buy a semi-automatic assault-style weapon. Fifty-seven percent favor some form of allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

Forty-two percent favor a mandatory buyback program for semi-automatic assault-style weapons.

Regarding the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 31% strongly approve and 11% somewhat approve of the decision. Thirty-nine percent strongly disapprove and 10% somewhat disapprove of the overturn.

Thirteen percent believe abortion should be illegal in all cases and 31% think that abortion should be illegal in most cases. Thirty percent think abortion should be legal in most cases, while 25% think that abortion should be legal in all cases, the poll reads.