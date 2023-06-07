Pony Ryde offers free rides in East Texas

Pony Ryde will donate 25% of its revenue to local charities to help under-served Smith County residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Pony Ryde is a rideshare program that caters to individuals who are unable to safely get behind the wheel or need a lift around East Texas for free.

The locally owned and operated service will donate 25% of its revenue to local charities to help under-served Smith County residents.

The Pony Ryde app can be downloaded from the App Store for free.

The service offers shuttle buses or traditional taxi services 24/7 without price surging. Wheelchair equipped vans are also available for assessable need-based usage.