Popular Bullard food truck forced to temporarily close due to fire

Gilberto Jimenez, owner of Tacos El Guero Gil, said he does not yet know when he will be able to reopen following the blaze, but he is thankful that no one was hurt. Jimenez said it was business as usual Sunday morning when he was frying chips. He turned off the gas in the trailer and went back inside his house to get ready for the day. Then, he said the fire seemed to come out of nowhere.