Popular Caribbean restaurant now open for Sunday brunch, set to launch food truck

TYLER, Texas — The restaurant bringing the best of island cuisine to East Texas is now open for Sunday brunch. Earlier this month Caribbean Kitchen announced it changed its hours of operation to include Sundays.

The restaurant, which opened in 2021, offers menu items that are a true reflection of the island cuisines and are made fresh daily, according to owner Jennifer Blake.

“Our cuisine caters to our Latin and Jamaican Caribbean families — Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica to be exact,” Blake said. “We are considered Latin American soul food which is always home cooked.”