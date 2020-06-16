LONGVIEW, Texas — A popular Gilmer Mexican food restaurant is expanding to their second location.

According to Chayo's, they will open another eatery in the former Tele's restaurant in the Spring Hill area of Longview, located at 3919 Gilmer Road.

"We are so excited and beyond blessed for this opportunity," Chayo's said on Facebook. "Thank you to all of our customers that travel from around all of East Texas to support our small, family-owned business."

The original Chayo's location is at 417 U.S. Highway 271 North in Gilmer.

Their menu includes tacos, burritos, quesadillas, breakfast burritos, aguas frescas and more.