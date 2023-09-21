Popular jewelry business set to mark two years in business with huge celebration

Esparza said the celebration will include several vendors and other small, local businesses — something she believes is important to support others.

TYLER, Texas — Popular jewelry store Jewelev is marking its two-year anniversary with a huge community celebration this weekend.

The previously online-only business opened its brick and mortar on Sept. 25, 2021 and specializes in Sterling Silver 925, working directly with Mexican artisans to bring authentic designs with great quality, according to owner Lourdes Esparza.

Esparza said the past two years have been wonderful and many customers have turned into friends.