GLADEWATER, Texas — A popular Longview Cajun eatery that closed in July is reopening about eight miles down the road.

The Central Station Brick and Brew announced Tuesday they would be closing down for a few weeks before reopening as Booshay's Central Station Cafe in Gladewater.

"Booshay's in Longview is moving to Downtown Gladewater," a post on theif official social media page said. "Booshay’s Central Station Cafe is a Cajun restaurant with some of the best food you have ever tasted. We will continue to have craft beer and domestics, live music and amazing food and service."

Prior to closing earlier this year, Booshay's opened on February 5, 2018, in the former Bootlegger Grill (closed November 2017) and McCann Street Grill (closed in October 2012) location at 1217 McCann Road in Longview.

A grand opening date is expected to be announced soon.