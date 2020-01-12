Portion of Eastman Road in Longview blocked after major crash near Blue Bell Creamery

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes of travel.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Emergency officials are on scene of a major crash in southeast Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, the crash occurred in the 3800 block of South Eastman Road near the Blue Bell Creamery.

All northbound traffic on South Eastman Road is blocked at this time.

The Longview Fire Department is also on scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes of travel.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.