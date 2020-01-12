x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Portion of Eastman Road in Longview blocked after major crash near Blue Bell Creamery

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes of travel.
Credit: CBS19

LONGVIEW, Texas — Emergency officials are on scene of a major crash in southeast Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, the crash occurred in the 3800 block of South Eastman Road near the Blue Bell Creamery.

All northbound traffic on South Eastman Road is blocked at this time. 

The Longview Fire Department is also on scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes of travel.

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RELATED: DPS seeks information on fatal hit-and-run on SH 198 in Van Zandt County

RELATED: 2 pedestrians die after being struck by vehicle in Wills Point