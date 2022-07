According to the LPD, traffic is down to one lane at mile marker 596 on I-20 West due to a disabled vehicle.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is reporting a portion of I-20 will be backed up for a few hours.

Traffic is expected to be affected for upwards of four hours.