According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck fire occurred in the westbound lanes of I-20, near the 516 mile marker.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A potion of Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County is closed to traffic following a semi fire.

Traffic is being diverted to Farm-to-Market Road 47, near Four Winds Steakhouse.