Portion of Rice Road to close Sunday for sinkhole-related repairs

Repairs should be complete by the end of the week, depending on weather and ground conditions.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from December 2022.

Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road in Tyler will be closed for asphalt repairs beginning Sunday to complete fixes after a sinkhole in December.

According to the city of Tyler, contractors will start working on Monday. The work will replace the temporary asphalt repair that was used when Tyler Water Utilities responded to a sinkhole at the intersection of Old Bullard and Rice Roads.

Crews completed extensive work inside the sinkhole and on Old Bullard Road to replace sewer lines, a manhole and other infrastructure before opening the intersection to traffic, the city of Tyler statement read.