Motorists should expect delays.

LUFKIN, Texas — SH 21 west of Douglass in Nacogdoches County is closed due to a crash involving three 18-wheelers.

According to TxDOT, drivers are urged to avoid Raguet Street from Frank Avenue to Spur 339 at State Highway 103 West in Lufkin.

Officials say an oversized load reportedly pulled down several power lines.