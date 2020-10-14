Portion of SSE Loop 323 in Tyler near Fifth Street intersection closed due to fire at gas station

Details as to what caused the fire are unknown at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Most southbound lanes of South Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler, near the Fifth Street intersection, are blocked following a structure fire at a gas station.

According to the Tyler Police Department, crews responded to the scene of the RoadRunner Valero, located at 1801 SSE Loop 323, just before 5 a.m.

The area is across the street from Planet Fitness and Burger King.

#BREAKING: One lane of SSE Loop 323, near the Fifth Street intersection, in the @CityofTyler is closed at this time due to a structure fire at the RoadRunner Valero gas station. @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/GddYx6kXLm — Reagan Roy-Young (@reaganroy) October 14, 2020

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. If it is necessary you travel through the area, please use caution. All northbound lanes of traffic are open and only one southbound lane is open at this time.