TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy.

Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the affected area.