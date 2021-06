Drivers should obey all detour and road closure signs and use caution in the area.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Street Department will be closing West 4th St. between South Broadway Ave. and South Chilton Ave. on Tuesday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to remove dead trees and trim low-hanging limbs.

The intersection of South College Ave. and West 4th St. will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic