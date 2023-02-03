Portion of S. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin to be shut down most of day due to water main leak

Officials say there may be water outages in the area.

LUFKIN, Texas — The inside lanes and turn lane of S. Timberland Dr. in front of Shipley’s Donuts in Lufkin will be shut down for most of the day as the city works to repair a six-inch water main leak.

"The repair will not completely block the road as the outside lanes will be open to keep traffic flowing," city officials said. "Please avoid the area, if possible, but if you must travel that route, expect delays, slow down, and use caution."

