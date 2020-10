Angelina County sheriff and game wardens are investigating. This story is developing.

LUFKIN, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning on Lake Sam Rayburn, in the south of Angelina County.

At 2:45 p.m., a 26-year-old male was reported as missing after falling out of a boat while in the Cassels-Boykin Marina.

Local law enforcement has been unable to locate him as of now, Angelina County Sheriff's Department Cpt. Alton Lenderman reports.

The Angelina County Dive Team, game warden, and sheriff are on the scene.

We will update this story as it develops.