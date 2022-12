The sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice Rd. and Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A large possible sinkhole is blocking traffic at a busy Tyler intersection.

Crews are working to repair the damage, but it is unknown how long repairs will take.