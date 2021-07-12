What we know so far about possible white supremacy rally planned for September in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The recent announcement that an organization is planning a white supremacy rally for September in Longview has drawn considerable comments, questions and concerns. Here's what we know so far about plans for the rally.

'White unity conference'

The events page on the organization’s website, as well as posts circulating on social media, say the conference will happen Sept. 25 in Longview. An exact location is not provided. The Aryan Freedom Network says it will be “an indoor event” featuring “educational lectures, Aryan folk music and Racial Unity amongst different organizations and individuals from all across North America.”