OFFICIALS: Possibly armed man on the loose after crashing motorcycle in Lakeway Harbor area of Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Residents in the Lakeway Harbor area of Smith County are urged to be on the lookout for a suspicious person following a Wednesday night motorcycle chase.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, around 10:20 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a motorcycle on SH 155. The motorcyclist drove north into Lakeway Harbor and wrecked in the 22900 block of Lakeway Harbor Drive.

Police say the motorcyclist ran away from the scene toward Creekwood Dr. and Pineywoods Tr. The CCPD says nearly 1,000 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in a backpack laying beside the wrecked motorcycle.

The suspect is described as being white or Hispanic with a medium build. He was wearing a white shirt, jeans and a black helmet. Officers say he may be armed with a gun