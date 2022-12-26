Post-Christmas shopping and returns

According to the National Retail Foundation, it’s going to be a very busy return season.

TYLER, Texas — Although Christmas has passed, the shopping continues. According to the National Retail Foundation, it’s going to be a very busy return season.

A lot of post-Christmas shoppers are on a mission to spend money and gift cards they received in presents. It’s a popular time for people to get their holiday returns or exchanges in too.

"so people are coming in to enjoy, you know, a couple of more days off work or get the kids out of the house, since they were all cooped up yesterday to do some shopping and spend their Christmas money." said Director of Marketing at the Broadway Square mall, Candace Foster.

The National Retail Federation predicts there will be about 816 billion dollars in product return by the end of the year. The experts say it’s best to know each store’s return policy before heading to the counter. Many people come to shop the post-Christmas sales as well.