Post Malone, Raising Cane’s expand partnership with limited-edition collectors cups this summer

Post, a longtime fan of Raising Cane’s and personal friend of Graves, designed the set of 32 oz. cups for his Midvale, Utah, Cane’s Restaurant.

PLANO, Texas — Hot on the heels of GRAMMY® Award-nominated and 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone’s unveiling of his personally-designed Raising Cane’s Restaurant in Utah, he and Todd Graves, founder of one of the nation’s fastest-growing Restaurant chains Raising Cane’s, are bringing their partnership to Caniacs across the United States.

“When Post began speaking to me about his vision for this collaboration, I knew the Restaurant would be incredibly special – not only because of the unique look and feel, but also because I knew it would be next-level in the Restaurant industry,” said Graves.

Available on June 21, customers can get their hands on a series of limited-edition Post Malone x Raising Cane’s collector’s cups when they “Post Up” their combo for an additional $1.39 in turn securing a craveable combo of hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers and piece of Post history.

Each cup will be available for purchase for a two-week period on a rolling basis. Caniacs will be able to complete the entire collection by mid-August.

Drawing inspiration from his iconic tattoos to his electric on-stage moments, each cup reflects Post’s signature flair in this first-of-its kind brand collaboration.

“Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane’s brand with our collab Restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience,” said Post.

The four cup designs were produced in limited quantities and are meant to be collected as a set.

The cups will be available one at a time, each for a two-week period. Each cup has a unique QR code on the back for a chance to win Post Malone signed merch, concert tickets, trips, and much more!

Cup release dates

Cup one launches Wednesday, June 21

Cup two launches Thursday, July 6

Cup three launches Wednesday July 19

Cup four launches Wednesday, Aug. 2

Caniacs can sip their hand-squeezed lemonade, fresh-brewed iced tea or drink of preference from a Post Malone cup at participating Restaurants across the country by placing an order in dine-in, drive-thru, carryout or online.